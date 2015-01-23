* To spend 14 bln baht on land buying in 2015 vs 6.2 bln in 2014

* Aims for revenue growth of 12 pct (Adds comments on industry outlook)

By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Jan 23 Thailand's second-largest homebuilder by market value, Pruksa Real Estate PCL, said on Friday it will spend 14 billion baht ($429 million) on land for a housing development this year, to tap a pickup in overall property demand.

The budget is more than double the 6.2 billion baht spent buying land in 2014, when the company missed its sales target because the sector was hit by weak consumption after months of political unrest, it said in a statement.

Like bigger peer Land & Houses, Pruksa is upbeat about the industry outlook this year on expectation that the government's investments in mass transit projects will help boost the economy and restore housing demand.

"The market is in recovery mode this year and the government's investments will boost demand along the expansion of mass transit lines," Vice Chairman Lersak Chuladesa told reporters.

The formation of the Southeast Asian single market in late 2015 will also boost demand though greater regional trade and investment, Lersak said, adding that Thailand's GDP is expected to grow 3.5 percent this year.

Pruksa, valued at $2.1 billion on the Thai bourse, primarily builds housing in Bangkok and the capital's surrounding provinces. It is market leader in the low-priced sector where the average price is about 2 million baht per property.

The value of the property market in Bangkok and surrounding provinces is expected to rise 10 percent on year to 322 billion baht this year, after a decline of 16 percent in 2014.

Improving sentiment has already been reflected in the company's loan reject rate, which dropped to 7 percent in 2014 from 8 percent a year earlier, Lersak said.

Pruksa targets revenue of 47 billion baht this year, up 12 percent from last year, and plans to launch 70 to 75 housing projects worth up to 61 billion baht, Chief Executive Thongma Vijitpongpun said.

About 39-41 of the new projects will be townhouses, with about 20-22 projects to be single detached houses and the rest condominiums, he said.

The company also planned to issue up to 3 billion baht in bonds in the second half of this year to replace existing debt papers.

At the midday close, Pruksa shares were up 1.6 percent, outperforming a 0.9 percent gain on the broad Thai index . ($1 = 32.6000 Thai Baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Stephen Coates)