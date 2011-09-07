* Former owners Goldman Sachs, Pirelli get EU charge sheet

* Precedents for passing fines up to parents, private equity

* EU move seen positive for Prysmian-analysts

MILAN, Sept 7 Italian group Prysmian , the world's largest cablemaker, could see any European Union antitrust fine resulting from a cartel investigation shared with former owners Goldman Sachs and Pirelli , according to company filings.

Last month, Prysmian set aside 200 million euros ($290 million) to cover possible antitrust fines from the EU and other jurisdictions. French rival Nexans made a similar provision in July.

The EU has accused Nexans, Prysmian, and 10 other companies of possible collusion on prices and markets in an investigation of submarine and underground cable sales. A person familiar with case said the investigation covered 1999-2008.

In recent Prysmian filings, Goldman Sachs and Italian tyre company Pirelli & C said they had also received the EU's antitrust charge sheet, or statement of objections (SO).

Goldman Sachs private equity funds acquired Prysmian from Pirelli in 2005. Prysmian was listed in 2007 and Goldman has since sold down its stake.

In a filing last month, Goldman said the SO "proposes to hold (the bank) jointly and severally liable for some or all of any fine levied against the cable company under the concept of parental liability under EU competition law".

In August, a Goldman spokeswoman said "no allegation is made that it or its personnel participated in, or were aware of, the alleged cartel".

Pirelli said in late July it "was notified on July 5, 2011 of charges made against it strictly in relation to its capacity as controlling shareholder of Prysmian until July 2005".

Pirelli said it will analyse the European Commission's preliminary analysis of Prysmian's alleged anti-competitive conduct.

Three analysts said on Wednesday the news on possible sharing of any EU antitrust fine was positive for Prysmian, though it was difficult to quantify.

One of the analysts said his Italian firm had made no adjustments to Pirelli earnings for any possible fine and a Milan-based Pirelli analyst said he had not either, given the legal uncertainties.

The EU Commission has levied fines on parent companies before, and the EU court has upheld this, though lawyers said it has only gone after a private equity investor in one case.

"It is common in EU competition law cases for fines to be imposed on parents as well as the subsidiary which actually carried out the infringement," Brussels-based law firm McGuireWoods said last week.

"Recently, there has been a reminder that private equity houses are also parents for this purpose and therefore at risk of fines for the activities of their investee companies," the firm said, referring to the Prysmian case.

The EU Commission was not seen taking a decision this year on its cable investigation, but may do so in 2012, and after the companies reply to the SO. ($1 = 0.6886 euro) (Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Dan Lalor)