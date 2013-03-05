MILAN, March 5 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, said on Tuesday it was launching the placement of five-year equity-linked bonds convertible into its own shares and worth 300 million euros ($390.3 million).

In a statement, the company said the initial conversion price of the bonds was expected to be set at a premium of between 30 percent and 37.5 percent above the average share price between the launch and the pricing of the operation.

($1 = 0.7687 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)