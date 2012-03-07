MILAN, March 7 The chief executive of
Italian cable maker Prysmian said on Wednesday he
expected adjusted core earnings this year would top 600 million
euros, up from 568 million euros in 2011.
"I am reasonably confident ... that we will be able to
confirm previous indications, meaning an adjusted EBITDA of more
than 600 million euros," CEO Valerio Battista told analysts
during a conference call.
Battista said the company would provide the official
guidance when releasing first-quarter results.
"We are not out of the storm," the executive said referring
to the impact of the sovereign debt crisis, "but looking at the
fourth-quarter we're a little bit more optimistic."
Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, reported on
Wednesday a 47 percent rise in 2011 earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), beating
expectations.
