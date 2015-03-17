MILAN, March 17 Italian cable maker Prysmian
is evaluating all growth opportunities, but there are
no talks ongoing with its smaller rival General Cable,
the company's spokesman said on Tuesday.
The comments came after a Bloomberg report which said
Prysmian had held preliminary talks with advisers about buying
General Cable.
Prysmian CEO Valerio Battista told Reuters in an interview
in December that there were no talks to buy General Cable nor to
merge with France's Nexans.
