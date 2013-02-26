(Adds currency to headline)

MILAN Feb 26 Italian cable company Prysmian has won a contract worth more than 350 million euros ($462.5 million) to link offshore windfarms in the North Sea to mainland Germany, it said on Tuesday.

Completion of the installation is scheduled for December 2016. Prysmian said the cables would follow a 78 km land route and a further 83 km under the sea and that the contract had been awarded by Alstom Grid.

