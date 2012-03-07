MILAN, March 7 Italian group Prysmian
, the world's largest cable maker, said on Wednesday
adjusted core earnings rose about 47 percent in 2011 to 568
million euros ($745 million), beating expectations, driven up by
the acquisition of Dutch peer Draka.
A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimate pointed to a
figure of 558.8 million euros.
The company also proposed a dividend of 0.21 euros per
share, below a consensus estimate for 0.22 euros per share, and
confirmed its Draka merger synergies target.
Prysmian overtook French peer Nexans to become the
world's largest player last year when it acquired Draka.
A 205 million-euro provision for an ongoing antitrust probe
related to a price fixing cartel, coupled with restructuring
costs, led to a net loss of 145 million euros from a profit of
150 million euros in 2010.
Shares in Prysmian were up 0.85 percent at 13 euros by 1556
GMT. The Stoxx 600 Europe industrial goods index was up
1 percent.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)