MILAN May 10 Italy's Prysmian, the
world's largest cable maker, posted a larger than expected 9.1
percent rise in quarterly net profit and said the integration
with Draka was on schedule.
First-quarter adjusted net profit rose to 45 million euros
($58 million), topping a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S net profit
consensus estimate of 38 million euros, as increased exposure to
higher margin submarine and energy cables helped more than
offset flat sales.
The company guided to 2012 EBITDA, or core earnings, rising
to 600-650 million euros. This compares with a consensus
estimate of 617 million euros.
Shares in Prysmian were up 1.6 percent at 0242 GMT, slightly
underperforming the Milan blue chip index.
Prysmian overtook French peer Nexans to become the
world's largest player last year when it acquired Draka.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
