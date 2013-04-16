MILAN, April 16 Prysmian sees a deterioration in the global cables market this year compared to 2012, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Tuesday.

The company is the world's largest cables maker.

Battista also told reporters he hoped the 2013 dividend would be in line with the 0.42 euros paid for this year. (Reporting By Massimo Gaia, editing by Silvia Aloisi)