By Nigel Tutt

MILAN, Aug 26 Prysmian (PRY.MI), the world's largest cablemaker, said on Friday it expected a slowdown in sales growth in the second half of the year but forecast higher merger synergies after a strong first half.

In its results, Prysmian also took a 200 million euro ($282 million) hit to cover possible fines for regulator charges of price and market fixing. Because of the provision, net result swung to a loss of 156 million euros.

For the full year "organic (sales) growth will be 5-10 percent. Today (in the first half) it is at 10.6 percent. I expect a slowdown in growth," Chief Executive Valerio Battista told analysts on a conference call.

Sales of transmission cables are less likely to be affected by the financial crisis because this sector has a strong order book while more cyclical sales of cable to the construction sector have not yet picked up, he said.

First-half adjusted core profit rose 49 percent to 269 million euros, ahead of expectations.

"We confirm our annual targets, being able to count on a robust portfolio of orders that assure ample visibility on sales of the businesses and higher added value," Battista said in the results statement.

In July, Prysmian's largest rival, French company Nexans (NEXS.PA), forecast its sales growth would slow in the second half but also confirmed its 2011 targets. [ID:nWEB1740]

The acquisition of Dutch company Draka, effective March, will support earnings, the CEO said after Prysmian raised its forecast for annual merger synergies by 50 percent to 150 million euros by the end of 2015.

"(Draka) is an asset the others (competitors) don't have and is really an upside of our company," Battista said.

ANTITRUST

As did rival Nexans in July, Prysmian has set aside 200 million euros for possible antitrust fines after the EU charged 12 companies, including the two market leaders, of collusion on prices and markets. [ID:nLI539536]

During the conference call, Prysmian's CEO commented on the EU charge sheet and said former Prysmian owner Goldman Sachs (GS.N) had also received the charge statement.

"We can't give any kind of information about it (the EU charge statement)," Battista said, adding it was up to the EU to say how much any antitrust fine would be and who would be liable to pay it.

Goldman acquired the Prysmian cable activities from Italian tyre company Pirelli & C PECI.MI in 2005 before Prysmian was listed in 2007. Goldman has since sold down its stake.

"Goldman Sachs is a recipient of the SO (statement of objections) solely as a result of an interest in Prysmian which had been held by certain of the GS Capital Partners funds," a bank spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"No allegation is made that GS or GS personnel participated in, or were aware of, the alleged cartel," she said.

Prysmian shares closed up 2.3 percent, turning positive after the results. The STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods and Services index .SXNP was down 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7099 euro) (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Will Waterman and Matthew Lewis)