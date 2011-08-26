* H1 adjusted EBITDA 269 mln euros, vs 252 mln in poll
* Provides 200 mln euros in H1 for possible antitrust fines
* Ups Draka merger synergy target to 150 mln euros
* Shares close up 2.3 pct, outperform sector
By Nigel Tutt
MILAN, Aug 26 Prysmian (PRY.MI), the world's
largest cablemaker, said on Friday it expected a slowdown in
sales growth in the second half of the year but forecast higher
merger synergies after a strong first half.
In its results, Prysmian also took a 200 million euro ($282
million) hit to cover possible fines for regulator charges of
price and market fixing. Because of the provision, net result
swung to a loss of 156 million euros.
For the full year "organic (sales) growth will be 5-10
percent. Today (in the first half) it is at 10.6 percent. I
expect a slowdown in growth," Chief Executive Valerio Battista
told analysts on a conference call.
Sales of transmission cables are less likely to be affected
by the financial crisis because this sector has a strong order
book while more cyclical sales of cable to the construction
sector have not yet picked up, he said.
First-half adjusted core profit rose 49 percent to 269
million euros, ahead of expectations.
"We confirm our annual targets, being able to count on a
robust portfolio of orders that assure ample visibility on
sales of the businesses and higher added value," Battista said
in the results statement.
In July, Prysmian's largest rival, French company Nexans
(NEXS.PA), forecast its sales growth would slow in the second
half but also confirmed its 2011 targets. [ID:nWEB1740]
The acquisition of Dutch company Draka, effective March,
will support earnings, the CEO said after Prysmian raised its
forecast for annual merger synergies by 50 percent to 150
million euros by the end of 2015.
"(Draka) is an asset the others (competitors) don't have
and is really an upside of our company," Battista said.
ANTITRUST
As did rival Nexans in July, Prysmian has set aside 200
million euros for possible antitrust fines after the EU charged
12 companies, including the two market leaders, of collusion on
prices and markets. [ID:nLI539536]
During the conference call, Prysmian's CEO commented on the
EU charge sheet and said former Prysmian owner Goldman Sachs
(GS.N) had also received the charge statement.
"We can't give any kind of information about it (the EU
charge statement)," Battista said, adding it was up to the EU
to say how much any antitrust fine would be and who would be
liable to pay it.
Goldman acquired the Prysmian cable activities from Italian
tyre company Pirelli & C PECI.MI in 2005 before Prysmian was
listed in 2007. Goldman has since sold down its stake.
"Goldman Sachs is a recipient of the SO (statement of
objections) solely as a result of an interest in Prysmian which
had been held by certain of the GS Capital Partners funds," a
bank spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
"No allegation is made that GS or GS personnel participated
in, or were aware of, the alleged cartel," she said.
Prysmian shares closed up 2.3 percent, turning positive
after the results. The STOXX Europe 600 Industrial Goods and
Services index .SXNP was down 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.7099 euro)
