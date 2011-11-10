MILAN Nov 10 Italy's Prysmian SpA , the world's largest cable maker, sees full year adjusted core earnings at 555 million euros the middle of its previous forecast range and after nine results in line with analyst expectations, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The results are boosted by the inclusion of Dutch company Draka, which it took over effective the start of March.

"The group has been able to take advantage of the upturn in market demand started in the second half of 2010 by delivering an increase in organic growth for the sixth quarter in a row," Chief Executive Valerio Battista said in the results statement.

Nine-month sales were 5.604 billion euros, representing an organic increase of 12 percent, and ahead of a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate for 5.492 billion euros. (Writing by Nigel Tutt)