MILAN Nov 10 Italy's Prysmian SpA
, the world's largest cable maker, sees full year
adjusted core earnings at 555 million euros the middle of its
previous forecast range and after nine results in line with
analyst expectations, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The results are boosted by the inclusion of Dutch company
Draka, which it took over effective the start of March.
"The group has been able to take advantage of the upturn in
market demand started in the second half of 2010 by delivering
an increase in organic growth for the sixth quarter in a row,"
Chief Executive Valerio Battista said in the results statement.
Nine-month sales were 5.604 billion euros, representing an
organic increase of 12 percent, and ahead of a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S mean estimate for 5.492 billion euros.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)