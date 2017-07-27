FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prysmian says General Cable possible sale to foster sector M&A
July 27, 2017 / 5:56 PM / 18 hours ago

Prysmian says General Cable possible sale to foster sector M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Prysmian , the world's biggest cable maker, said the possible sale of U.S. rival General Cable could accelerate sector consolidation and added the Italy-based group hoped to be part of the game.

* Prysmian CEO Valerio Battista told analysts during a conference call that sector consolidation could happen in the next six to twelve months

* General Cable said this month it was reviewing strategic options including a possible sale of the company, sparking speculation that Prysmian could be interested in a takeover

* Prysmian CFO Pier Francesco Facchini said the group will decide in September whether to extend shares its buy-back plan after completing first phase in the summer

* CEO said FY EBITDA may land in the higher part of a 710-750 million range given as 2017 guidance

* CFO said he sees net debt at around 600 million euro at end-year including effect of share buy-back plan (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia)

