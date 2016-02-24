Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Feb 24 Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, said on Wednesday 2015 core earnings rose 23 percent year-on-year to fall just shy of consensus, boosted by power cable sales.
The group said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 623 million euros ($687 million), slightly below the 631 million euros level expected by analysts.
This was at the upper end of a 590-640 million euro range Prysmian gave in March as guidance.
The group, which manufactures power and telecom cables, said in a statement its net debt was 750 million euros at end December, down from 802 million euros at end 2014, but higher than analyst expectations. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order