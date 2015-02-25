(Adds shares, analyst comment)

MILAN Feb 25 Italy's Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, said on Wednesday that adjusted core earnings fell 17 percent last year as problems with the installation of high-voltage cables between Scotland and England continued to weigh on results.

The group said annual adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 509 million euros ($578 million), just shy of an analyst consensus of 511 million euros provided by the company.

Excluding the negative impact of the England-Scotland Western Link cable project, adjusted EBITDA was down 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

"Results are in line and the group was able to keep the (net) debt at 802 million euros," said Alberto Checchinato, analyst at brokerage house Fidentiis.

Analysts had expected a net debt of 913 million euros, according to the company-provided consensus.

Sales fell 2.2 percent last year to 6.84 billion euros, compared with the analyst consensus of 6.78 billion euros.

Prysmian shares were down 2 percent by 1612 GMT, and traders said investors were booking profits after pushing the stock to a nine-month high on Tuesday.

