* Forecasts 2015 adj core earnings of 560-610 mln euros

* Group looking at M&A options, but no concrete plan yet

* First-quarter profit up 53 pct (Adds CEO quotes from conference call, details)

By Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia

MILAN, May 7 Italian cable maker Prysmian expects core earnings to reach as much as 610 million euros ($687 million) this year, from 509 million euros in 2014, after posting a 53 percent rise in the first quarter.

The company, which became world's biggest cable maker when it acquired Draka in 2011, is starting to benefit from economic recovery under way in Europe, its CEO Valerio Battista said.

Prysmian, which builds cable for the energy, telecom and building sectors, is looking at several M&A options but as yet has nothing concrete on the table, Battista told analysts during a conference call on the results.

The group's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose in the first quarter to 120 million euros ($135 million), beating market expectations for 106 million euros.

"This positive result reflects the group's positioning in the high-tech businesses of submarine and optical cables, in which Prysmian is world leader," Battista said.

"These businesses, which have shown resilience even in the face of economic downturn, are now benefiting from the progressive signs of recovery."

Organic growth of between 3 and 4 percent for 2015 revenues is achievable, Battista told analysts.

Revenues were up nearly 6 percent to 1.75 million euros in the first three months of the year, while the first quarter of last year was hit by execution problems at one of the company's high-voltage cable projects.

The company said a plan to make its European organisation more efficient was expected to generate additional cost cuts of 85 million euros, bringing total savings to 225 million by 2019.

The company may cash in a further 30-40 million euros from disposals of land and buildings.

The group's shares ended up 6.4 percent on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)