MILAN, July 31 Prysmian Group estimated problems with the installation of cables between Scotland and England would cost it 167 million euros ($224 million), leading it to lower its full-year forecast of adjusted core earnings on Thursday.

Italy's Prysmian said it would book a higher-than-expected 94 million euro charge this year alone from the so-called Western Link project involving the installation, on land and under water, of high-voltage cables. That is roughly a third more than the company had previously estimated.

Chief Executive Valerio Battista told an analyst call that full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would probably be at the lower-end of a 506 million-to-556 million euro range.

That interval compares with a 530 million-to-580 million euro indicative range Prysmian provided in May, when it had just begun calculating the full impact of the problems encountered in the British project.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first half dropped 28 percent to 204 million euros hit by the Western Link problems as well as currency moves, Prysmian said. Adjusted net profit halved from a year earlier to 59 million euros.

Prysmian, which merged with Draka after a 2011 takeover of the Dutch rival and is the world's biggest cable maker, said its order book for underground and submarine power transmission cables had for the first time reached a record 3 billion euro figure.