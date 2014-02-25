MILAN Feb 25 Prysmian's Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Tuesday it was "reasonable" to expect a 3 percent organic growth in the Italian cable maker's sales this year.

The company reported a 3.1 percent organic fall in sales in 2013, while its adjusted net profit decreased 4.3 percent to 268 million euros ($368.06 million) due to negative currency effects. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)