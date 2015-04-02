Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN, April 2 Prysmian, the world's biggest cable maker, is confident of bagging orders this year to keep its high-margin subsea business order backlog at 2.2-2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion), the head of the unit told Reuters.
"The outlook for this year is very positive," Prysmian energy projects head and board member Massimo Battaini said in an interview.
Italy's Prysmian, which in 2011 became the world's largest supplier of cables for anything from telecoms to lifts when it took over Holland's Draka, generates around 30 percent of its core earnings from its subsea and high-voltage cables business. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Danilo Masoni)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order