PARIS/MUNICH, June 21 France's PSA Peugeot
Citroen said on Thursday it was examining the impact
of its alliance with General Motors on PSA's project with
BMW to make hybrid cars.
La Tribune reported on its website that BMW wanted to buy
out some or all of PSA's stake in the joint venture, dubbed BPC
Electrification, because it did not like its recent GM alliance
and was worried about the French carmaker's financial stability.
A PSA spokesman told Reuters: "We are examining the impact
of our alliance with GM on the joint venture...It's clear the
alliance changes the conditions of our partnership."
BMW also said the conditions of the joint venture had
changed since General Motors became PSA's second-largest
shareholder with a 7 percent stake, but said it was still
sticking with the venture.
Both PSA and BMW said the situation would have no impact on
their engine cooperation, however.
In February, BMW and PSA expanded their long-standing engine
partnership beyond joint development of small four-cylinder
petrol engines to include hybrid electric components.
The news comes after the same newspaper yesterday reported
that the Peugeot family wanted to oust PSA Chief Executive
Philippe Varin because of a fall in sales and dissatisfaction
over the alliance with General Motors.
The article forced the supervisory board to issue a public
statement of support for Varin after the report boosted PSA
shares by 6.5 percent, making it the top gainer on the CAC-40
index of French blue chips on Wednesday.
The Peugeot family holds 25.2 percent of the company's
capital and 37.9 percent of its voting rights through the
Societe Fonciere Financiere et de Participation (FFP) holding.
Norbert Reithofer, CEO of BMW, had told shareholders at
BMW's annual general meeting in May that an alliance between PSA
and General Motors would not affect an engine partnership with
the French mass market carmaker.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Irene Preisinger; Writing by
Nina Sovich; Editing by James Regan)