PARIS Dec 6 PSA Peugeot Citroen said it had rolled over the maturity of a syndicated revolving credit facility for another year, securing 1.8 billion euros ($2.46 billion) in liquidity to Dec. 2016.

The extension was subscribed by 22 banks from nine countries, Peugeot said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.7308 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)