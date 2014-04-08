PARIS, April 8 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said it signed a new 3 billion euro ($4.12 billion) syndicated credit facility aimed at strengthening its "financial profile, robustness and financial security".

The facility includes a 2 billion euro tranche expiring in five years and a 1 billion tranche expiring in three years with optional one-year extensions, PSA said on its website on Tuesday.

The credit line is dependent on the completion of the share and rights issues it announced in February and replaces a previous 2.4 billion euro facility due to expire in July 2015, PSA added.

"Although amply oversubscribed, the total amount was deliberately capped at 3.0 billion euros," PSA said, adding that 25 banks from 11 countries had participated. ($1 = 0.7277 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)