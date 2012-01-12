PARIS Jan 12 PSA Peugeot Citroen expects the European car market to decline by 3 percent this year, with the drop slightly more pronounced in the first half of 2012, the French car maker's head of brands said on Thursday.

The car market worldwide should grow between 3 and 5 percent, thanks to growth in markets like China, Latin America and Russia. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)