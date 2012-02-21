PARIS Feb 21 PSA Peugeot Citroen , Europe's no.2 car maker, is in advanced alliance talks with U.S. peer General Motors, French online newspaper LaTribune.fr reported on Tuesday citing an unnamed source.

The talks - which would envisage an alliance, rather than cooperation deals between the two companies - began a few months ago and appear to have reached an advanced stage, although no agreement has been reached, the source said.

The deal would have to be approved by the Peugeot family, who own 30.9 percent of the French auto maker's share capital and 48.3 percent of its voting rights, the newspaper said.

If an agreement is reached, it could be announced at the Geneva Motor Show in early March, it added.

General Motors had no immediate comment on the report. Peugeot was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Peugeot on Feb. 15 announced more cost cuts along with plans to sell a stake in transporter Gefco after its automotive business swung to a second-half operating loss of 497 million euros from a 96 million euro profit in the year-earlier period

