PARIS Feb 29 PSA Peugeot Citroen agreed to form an alliance with General Motors, sources with knowledge of the discussions said on Wednesday.

GM will take a 7 percent Peugeot stake as part of a share issue by the French automaker, and the two companies will pool research and development, vehicle platforms and technologies to target $2 billion in savings, a source said.

The agreement is to be announced after European markets close later on Wednesday, the sources said. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Julien Ponthus)