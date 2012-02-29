UPDATE 2-Chinese firm files complaints with Chinese government over McDonald's China sale
* McDonald's says it has filed deal for MOFCOM review (Adding pix)
PARIS Feb 29 PSA Peugeot Citroen agreed to form an alliance with General Motors, sources with knowledge of the discussions said on Wednesday.
GM will take a 7 percent Peugeot stake as part of a share issue by the French automaker, and the two companies will pool research and development, vehicle platforms and technologies to target $2 billion in savings, a source said.
The agreement is to be announced after European markets close later on Wednesday, the sources said. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Julien Ponthus)
HONG KONG, Feb 16 A Chinese consultancy that has previously helped to win antitrust battles against Coca-Cola and Apple has taken aim at McDonald's Corp , arguing in a complaint to regulators that the American fast food giant's China sale may hurt workers and consumers.
