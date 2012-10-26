UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
FRANKFURT Oct 26 Germany's Federal Cartel Office approved on Friday plans by General Motors and French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen to bundle their purchasing budgets to save costs.
"This does not lead to a dominant market position of General Motors and Peugeot," said Andreas Mundt, president of the cartel office, in a statement on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property