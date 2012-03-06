PARIS, March 6 PSA Peugeot Citroen
said on Tuesday that it will carry out a 1 billion
euro capital increase at a subscription price of 8.27 euros per
share from March 8-21 to fund its alliance with General Motors
.
The French car maker said the capital increase would offer
16 new shares for existing 31 shares.
The Peugeot family and General Motors have committed to take
31 percent of the shares issued.
"This will allow us to accelerate our international
expansion and our move into higher-end models faster than we
would have been able to do on our own," said Jean-Baptiste de
Chatillon, the chief financial officer of PSA Peugeot, on a
conference call.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Marc Angrand)