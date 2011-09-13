PARIS, Sept 13 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is cutting shifts and small-car production and studying ways to cut costs further as it braces for tougher economic conditions, its chief executive told the Financial Times and Le Figaro newspapers.

The company is also looking at cutting jobs, Philippe Varin said, although he did not give details, adding that it could trim the workforce without having to sack workers.

"It's a very uncertain outlook today, to tell the truth," Varin was quoted as saying in the Financial Times on Tuesday.

"I don't have a crystal ball, but at the management level of the company we are preparing for tougher times."

The CEO said, however, that he was sticking to a forecast that the European Union's car market would be flat in 2011 as the group had so far not seen a slowdown in orders.

Still, the group was pre-emptively reducing some shifts, as well as production of models including the Peugeot 207 and Citroen C3 to keep its inventory down, he said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)