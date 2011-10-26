* Cuts profit target for its main automotive division
* Now sees automotive opg profit close to break-even
* Group free cash flow to be negative as of Dec. 31
* To cut about 6,000 jobs in Europe
* Pricing pressure increased, European market tougher
(Adds Moody's outlook change)
By James Regan and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Oct 26 France's PSA Peugeot Citroen
, beset by gloom in European showrooms, warned its core
car making business would barely make money this year and
announced 6,000 job losses to cut costs.
Setting a bleak tone for a slew of earnings reports from
European car makers this week, PSA said pricing pressure and
falling demand in southern Europe had brought a "more difficult
environment."
Recurring operating income at its automotive division will
be close to break-even for the full year, compared with a
previous target for "clearly positive" profit, the company said.
PSA pledged to reduce costs by 800 million euros ($1.1
billion) next year, including the job cuts, and expected 2011
free cash flow to be negative.
"The competitive environment has become more challenging due
to pricing pressure, which has intensified in Europe since
September, and the unfavourable impact on the country mix of the
fall-off in demand in southern Europe," PSA said.
Third-quarter sales slipped 1.6 percent to 9.31 billion
euros at the car making division, PSA said on Wednesday. Group
sales rose 3.5 percent to 13.45 billion, helped by its car parts
group Faurecia , which on Monday posted a 16 percent
quarterly sales rise.
PSA plans to move its model range upmarket and expand abroad
to capture growth in emerging markets and reduce its dependence
on Europe. Sales outside the region have risen to 41 percent of
the total, PSA said.
"The company's efforts to move upmarket mean it needs to
stand firm on price, but the increasing levels of competition in
the European market mean the cost of such a strategy is
increasing," Barclays Capital analysts said in a note.
"It's hard not to think PSA's position will become even more
untenable as the competition seek and achieve greater scale."
PSA shares fell as much as 5.7 percent in early
trading, the biggest fallers on the European index of auto
makers and auto parts suppliers , before recovering some
losses to close down 0.9 percent.
Ratings agency Moody's reacted to the numbers by lowering
its outlook on PSA's debt, although it reaffirmed its current
rating. The negative outlook reflected the risk that the car
market could be weaker than expected next year, as well as that
price competition could get even tougher.
German rivals Daimler and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)
are expected to publish third-quarter results on Thursday, with
analysts expecting a 10 percent rise in operating profit at
Daimler and a 31.5 percent rise at Europe's biggest car maker.
Fiat is due to publish third-quarter results on
Friday. CEO Sergio Marchionne said last week that 2012 would not
be a great year for the European market.
Still, Renault and Nissan head Carlos
Ghosn said last week that 2012 would be another record year for
the car industry provided there was no economic "Armageddon".
Renault publishes third-quarter results on Thursday.
"The key question is whether this is a clear
warning sign that the European consumer has gone on strike and
all original equipment manufacturers are having to surrender
pricing or whether there is something specific at PSA that means
they are taking more pain than the others," Bernstein Research
analyst Max Warburton wrote.
PARTS PROBLEMS
PSA said revenue from new vehicle sales fell 3 percent in
the third quarter, while the volume of vehicles it assembled,
excluding China, fell 6.8 percent.
Difficulties in the supply of screws in September hit all
its European plants, causing a production shortfall of 45,000
vehicles and badly hitting sales in Europe.
Europe's ACEA car industry association said last week total
new car registrations slipped 0.8 percent in Europe in the first
nine months of the year.
PSA said it would seek to cut purchasing costs by 400
million euros and fixed costs by a further 400 million next year
to counter the tougher market. This would include cutting 1,000
manufacturing jobs and 2,500 contractor positions.
The other 2,500 job cuts will mainly be in sales, marketing,
information technology and research and development.
PSA said the European market would remain stable in 2011,
while growth would likely reach almost 7 percent in China,
nearly 6 percent in Latin America and 30 percent in Russia.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Editing by David Cowell and Helen Massy-Beresford)