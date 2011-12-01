(Adds background, share price)
By Gilles Guillaume
TREMERY France Dec 1 French car maker PSA
Peugeot Citroen expects a contraction of the European
car market in 2012, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters at the inauguration of a production
site in Tremery, eastern France, Philippe Varin said it was too
early to quantify the market contraction expected next year.
Europe's second-biggest car maker has invested 460 million
euros ($619.2 million) to develop new "downsized" three-cylinder
gasoline engines as demand shifts towards more fuel-efficient
vehicles.
PSA, which expects to produce 640,000 units every year, has
invested 257 million euros in the Tremery site.
Total investments in France in 2012 and 2013 will be
maintained at around 700 million euros ($942.30 million) a year,
like in 2011, Varin said.
France's automakers' association said on Thursday that car
fell 7.6 percent in November, led by declines for Fiat
and General Motors amid weakening demand for smaller
vehicles.
Peugeot shares were up 2 percent at 14.12 euros at 1511 GMT,
outperforming the European sector, which was 0.9 percent higher.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Additional reporting by
Laurence Frost; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian
Plumb)