By Laurence Frost

PARIS, Feb 15 PSA Peugeot Citroen , the automaker worst hit by Europe's sales slump, put its most profitable business up for sale on Wednesday to tackle mounting debt and losses at its core manufacturing division.

The carmaker's debt troubles were highlighted by Moody's Investor Services which said it was reviewing Peugeot's credit rating with a view to a possible downgrade, sending the French company's shares tumbling.

Europe's no. 2 car maker announced more cost cuts along with plans to sell a stake in transporter Gefco after its automotive business swung to a second-half operating loss of 497 million euros from a 96 million euro profit in the year-earlier period.

"These poor results do not undermine the strategy we've been following," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon said. By cutting costs and selling assets, "we're giving ourselves the resources to pursue it", he told reporters.

Paris-based PSA is struggling to finance the overseas expansion it badly needs to reduce dependence on its stagnating home markets.

Besides pulling out of Le Mans 24 Hours endurance racing, Chief Executive Philippe Varin last month put an India factory on hold. The company may now open the planned investment to a partner, he said in an interview with daily Le Monde.

Following an earlier rally, PSA shares plunged as much as 7.5 percent after the Moody's announcement and were down 6.4 percent at 1508 GMT. The stock has halved over the past 12 months, the worst performance on the 15-member Stoxx Europe autos and parts index.

The downgrade threat could force PSA to increase the scope of asset sales beyond the 1.5 billion euros announced on Wednesday, Paris-based Kepler Capital Markets analyst Xavier Caroen said.

"The outlook for 2012 was not encouraging," he added.

Prospects are too unstable to support meaningful profit goals for the year, CEO Varin said. "We're not giving any operating guidance because there are too many uncertainties."

The company raised its full-year savings target by 200 million euros to 1 billion and said it would cut stocks of unsold cars to improve cash flow - a negative 1.6 billion euros in 2011.

It also pledged to sell assets including a sizeable holding in wholly owned Gefco, whose trucks haul new cars between factories and distributors for Peugeot, Citroen and rival automakers.

Gefco's 2011 operating profit rose 13 percent to 223 million euros, or 5.9 percent of sales - the highest divisional operating margin outside sales financing.

PSA is targeting proceeds of at least 560 million euros from the sale and does not rule out selling a majority stake while remaining a "strategic shareholder", CFO Chatillon said.

Based on peer valuations, 560 million euros would buy more than one-third of the transport and logistics business, according Credit Suisse calculations. The estimate also reflects the risk of holding a minority stake in a company reliant on PSA for most of its sales.

"PSA is the first European automaker that's had to dispose of assets to stabilise its balance sheet," said David Arnold, a London-based analyst with the bank.

The Gefco sale "highlights the severity of the situation" facing PSA, he said. "Asset disposals are a double-edged sword - giving up future earnings to secure the balance sheet today."

PSA still delivers 52 percent of its vehicles in Europe, with the slumping French, Italian and Spanish markets together accounting for more than 30 percent of its global total.

The group outpaced a 1.4 percent decline in European car registrations last year, shedding one percentage point of market share as its sales fell 9 percent.

PSA's available cash and undrawn credit lines declined to 9.6 billion euros as of Dec. 31 from 11 billion euros six months earlier. According to the company, liquidity of up to 4 billion euros is needed to sustain everyday operations.

Under the cash-saving plan, PSA also aims to raise 500 million euros from property disposals including the sale-and-leaseback of its headquarters. It recently netted 440 million euros from the sale of car rental firm Citer.

The company said extra savings would be found in research and development, marketing and general expenses without job losses in addition to 6,000 European positions being eliminated under the last round of cuts.

"We are postponing some selected capacity increases worldwide and putting a stop to less profitable projects," Varin said, declining to elaborate.

Net income fell 48 percent to 588 million euros last year as operating income dropped 27 percent to 1.32 billion, excluding one-time gains and losses, trimming the operating margin by 1 percentage point to 2.2 percent. Revenue rose 6.9 percent to 59.91 billion euros.

The sales figure beat the 58.62 billion euros predicted by analysts, while net income fell short of the expected 736 million euros, according to average estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

In a positive sign from the home front, PSA's French sales picked up in January, La Lettre AutoK7 VN reported on Wednesday. Peugeot's orders rose 12 percent and Citroen's 10 percent after a 60 percent slump in December, according to the trade publication's monthly survey of more than 300 showrooms.

Thanks to the asset disposals, net industrial debt will decline this year after surging to 3.36 billion euros at the end of 2011 from 1.24 billion a year earlier, PSA said. ($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan and David Cowell)