PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 27
Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Feb 22 PSA Peugeot Citroen , Europe's no. 2 car maker, said on Wednesday that it is in talks over potential cooperations and alliances, but did not identify the potential partners it is holding discussions with.
"In the context of its globalisation strategy and improving its operational performance, PSA Peugeot Citroen looks at potential cooperations and alliances," the company said in a statement.
"Discussions are taking place and there can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement," it added.
French online newspaper LaTribune.fr reported late on Tuesday that PSA is in advanced alliance talks with U.S. peer General Motors.
(Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Carol Bishopric)
Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders might have been forgiven on Saturday for looking at the company's annual report and wondering why some $56 billion of cash appeared to vanish.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett on Saturday mounted a forceful and upbeat defense of the prospects for American business, as his Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported a higher quarterly profit though operating income fell.