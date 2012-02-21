PARIS Feb 22 PSA Peugeot Citroen , Europe's no. 2 car maker, said on Wednesday that it is in talks over potential cooperations and alliances, but did not identify the potential partners it is holding discussions with.

"In the context of its globalisation strategy and improving its operational performance, PSA Peugeot Citroen looks at potential cooperations and alliances," the company said in a statement.

"Discussions are taking place and there can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement," it added.

French online newspaper LaTribune.fr reported late on Tuesday that PSA is in advanced alliance talks with U.S. peer General Motors.

