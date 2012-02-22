* Peugeot, GM discuss manufacturing alliance -sources
By Christiaan Hetzner and Laurence Frost
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Feb 22 General Motors Co
and PSA Peugeot Citroen are discussing a
manufacturing alliance designed to stem losses in Europe and
lower production costs elsewhere, people with knowledge of the
matter said.
For GM, an alliance would provide a means to lower operating
costs at its loss-making European unit, Opel, while Peugeot
would gain much-needed access to international markets at a time
when auto sales in Europe are sagging, sources said.
But analysts warned that it could take up to 10 years to see
the full benefits of such an alliance. They also said additional
steps would be needed to overcome the fundamental problem in
Europe's auto industry - excess capacity.
"The logical thing to do would be to close plants," said
London-based Bernstein analyst Max Warburton. "But they've not
been able to do it independently, and there's no reason to think
they could do it together."
Peugeot confirmed it was in talks but would not name the
partner. GM spokeswoman Kelly Cusinato said: "We routinely talk
to others in the industry but have no comment beyond that."
In a radio interview, French Labour Minister Xavier Bertrand
confirmed that the government had been informed about a possible
"strategic partnership." Online newspaper La Tribune reported
that the discussions had been taking place for months.
Talks between Detroit-based GM, the world's biggest
automaker, and European No. 2 Peugeot are focused on sharing
vehicles and parts rather than swapping stakes, according to the
people. Any new shareholdings that emerged would be small and
symbolic.
An alliance could eventually yield potential cost savings
between $2 billion and $3 billion by pooling together vehicle
development resources and sharing platforms, Morgan Stanley
analysts said.
Barclays Capital said the two can share supply chains and
capital expansion in emerging markets, including India.
The Peugeot-GM alliance under discussion includes shared
manufacturing beyond Europe, the sources said. It would amount
to more than another product-specific deal of the kind Peugeot
already has with Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp
and BMW AG.
A wholesale integration of France's Peugeot with Opel would
be fraught with political obstacles, observers warn. In his
interview, Bertrand said the government would seek to ensure any
deal protected domestic jobs.
Barclays sees as unlikely the chance that either GM or
Peugeot could take out capacity by engaging in an alliance,
unless European political leadership gives the green light for
plants to shut.
Other analysts said while the pairing could trim costs,
Peugeot and Opel have little to offer one another in the region,
where they both have too much capacity and remain heavily
reliant on Western European buyers.
"I don't see these two helping each other because they
suffer from the same disease," AutoPacific analyst Dave Sullivan
said.
TREADING CAUTIOUSLY
The European auto market has long been plagued by too much
capacity, cutthroat price competition and paper-thin margins.
Those structural issues have been compounded by the recent debt
crisis, which has hurt consumer confidence and caused many
would-be car shoppers to pull back on their spending.
Peugeot shares gained more than 12 percent to close at 16.13
euros in Paris on Wednesday. GM shares fell 1.9 percent to
$26.55.
"There's increased pressure for Peugeot which remains
heavily reliant on the European and French market to broaden its
presence around the world," said a source familiar with the
situation.
"The challenge for Peugeot is that it's not in the U.S.
market, one of the world's largest, and its presence in China is
growing but still small, it's too reliant on home market which
is shrinking at least in this economy," the source said.
While potential synergies have already been identified,
Peugeot is treading cautiously to avoid building expectations
after the 2010 failure of tie-up talks with Mitsubishi Motors
in 2010.
Peugeot's core automotive division swung to a 497 million
euro ($659 million) operating loss in the second half, while GM
Europe's $600 million fourth-quarter loss was little changed
from the previous year's.
In recent months, GM has dispatched senior executives to
oversee an overhaul of Opel, which Morgan Stanley described as
the top threat to the U.S. automaker's financial strength.
Peugeot put its profitable logistics business up for sale
this month to help finance overseas expansion to offset sagging
home markets.
But the company also halted factory investments in Brazil
and India, ostensibly to save cash, and Chief Executive Philippe
Varin said the Indian project may be opened to a partner.
Peugeot could draw a line under ongoing Latin American
losses and strengthen its Asian foothold by sharing plants,
vehicles and parts with GM in those regions.
"In return, Peugeot would offer its expertise in small
petrol engines and vehicle chassis," said Florent Couvreur of
Paris-based CM-CIC Securities.
But the French automaker has since reiterated its opposition
to any tie-up that threatens the influence of the controlling
Peugeot family - which holds almost one-third of its capital and
half of the voting rights.
"The Peugeots want to keep control," UBS analyst Philippe
Houchois said. "Carving out GM's European auto operations into a
venture with Peugeot could be an elegant solution."
($1 = 0.7539 euro)
