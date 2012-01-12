(Adds executive comments, details from statement)

PARIS Jan 12 French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 1.5 percent drop in its 2011 car sales as expansion in emerging markets could not offset a decline in its market share in crisis-hit Europe.

Europe's second-biggest car maker after Germany's Volkswagen said it had sold 3.5 million cars last year, noting that as of September prices had come under severe in Europe and that performance across the region varied widely.

Reacting to speculation of a possible tie-up with Italian car maker Fiat PSA's head of brands Frédéric Saint-Geours said that the conditions for a possible tie-up with another car maker were not right at the moment.

"Our main shareholders have said: if it's necessary to develop the group ...to look at its strategic options, we are ready to do that," he told French BFM radio. "It's just that this type of an alliance needs to meet certain conditions."

The proportion of PSA's car sales outside Europe expanded to 42 percent from 39 percent in 2010 as it chases growth in emerging markets and aims to give its brands a more global presence.

Group unit sales fell 6.1 percent in Europe, shaving off 0.9 points of its market share, but grew 10.6 percent in Latin America, 7.6 percent in China and 34.8 percent in Russia.

PSA confirmed it expected the European automotive market to continue to decline this year and kept its target of achieving 50 percent of sales outside Europe in 2015 and two-thirds in 2020.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Gilles Guillaume, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)