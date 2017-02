PARIS, April 2 French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Monday it had agreed to sell its head office building in central Paris to institutional fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec for 245.5 million euros ($326.54 million) as part of a property disposal plan announced in February.

The company will lease back the building under a renewable nine-year lease, it said. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)