PARIS Oct 26 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen cut its profit target for its main automotive
division on Wednesday, citing pricing pressure in a tougher
European market, and unveiled plans to cut costs by 800 million
euros ($1.1 billion) next year.
Third-quarter sales slipped 1.6 percent to 9.31 billion
euros at the division, PSA said in a statement. Group sales rose
3.5 percent to 13.45 billion, helped by its majority stake in
car parts group Faurecia .
PSA said it now expected automotive division recurring
operating income to be close to break-even for the full year "in
a more difficult European market environment", compared with a
previous target for "clearly positive" profit.
PSA added that group free cash flow would be negative as at
Dec. 31, compared with a previous forecast for it to be close to
break-even.
