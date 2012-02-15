PARIS Feb 15 PSA Peugeot Citroen
raised its savings target and said it would sell
assets including a stake in trucking unit Gefco to keep rising
debt in check after its core auto division swung to a full-year
loss.
The automotive operating loss excluding one-time items was
92 million euros ($121 million), after a 621 million profit the
previous year, Europe's second-biggest automaker said on
Wednesday.
That implies a 497 million-euro loss in the second half,
after a 405 million profit posted in the first six months of
2011.
"These poor results do not undermine the strategy we've been
following," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon
said. "We're giving ourselves the resources to pursue it."
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)