PARIS, April 25 French car maker PSA Peugeot
Citroen (PEUP.PA) posted a 7 percent fall in first-quarter sales
on Wednesday, dragged down by a 14 percent decline at its
automotive division.
Revenue was 14.289 billion euros, PSA said in a statement.
This was above the average forecast of five analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters of 13.90 billion.
"The competitive environment remained difficult during the
quarter, with pricing pressure similar to the last quarter of
2011 and markets in Southern Europe worsened considerably, with
an unfavourable impact on the group's country mix," PSA said.
"This environment should last throughout the first half of
the year."
