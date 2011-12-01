TREMERY France Dec 1 French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen expects a contraction of the European car market in 2012, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the inauguration of a site in Tremery, eastern France, Philippe Varin said it was too early to quantify the market contraction expected next year.

He added that investments in France in 2012 and 2013 would be maintained at around 700 million euros ($942.30 million) a year, like in 2011. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)