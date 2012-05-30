PARIS May 30 PSA Peugeot Citroen is
extending voluntary departure offers or retraining to a larger
group of French workers as it pursues 6,000 European job cuts
this year, a source briefed on the plan said on Wednesday.
Europe's second-biggest automaker is rolling out its buyout
programme to more employee categories, said the source, who
asked not to be identified because the plan had not been
announced.
The programme, initially reserved for roles deemed
overstaffed, will be extended to other categories where staffing
levels are sufficient, the source said.
A Peugeot spokesman said the company had not increased its
goal of 1,900 volunteers for the French buyout or retraining
programme, which also seeks to transfer some workers internally.
He declined to make any further comment.
Managers have been briefing unions on the progress of cuts
at a two-day works council meeting.
Peugeot, heavily exposed to southern European markets at the
sharp end of the region's debt crisis, is selling assets,
slashing costs and freezing some investments after its
manufacturing division swung to a loss last year.
The overall target of 6,000 European job cuts, announced by
Chief Executive Philippe Varin last September, includes 2,500
positions at external suppliers and service providers and 3,500
within the company - to be achieved through non-replacement of
workers who resign or retire as well as voluntary departures.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)