PARIS Oct 26 PSA Peugeot Citroen said it plans to cut around 3,500 jobs as part of a plan to reduce costs by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year to combat a tougher European market.

"These organisational measures could result in the reduction of 2,500 jobs in Europe in 2012," PSA said in a statement, adding that a further 1,000 manufacturing jobs would be cut next year. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)