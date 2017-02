(Company corrects to say total job cut figure 6,000, not 3,500)

PARIS Oct 26 PSA Peugeot Citroen said it plans to cut around 6,000 jobs as part of a plan to reduce costs by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) next year to combat a tougher European market.

The cuts include 1,000 manufacturing jobs and 2,500 contractor positions, PSA said. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)