PARIS, April 26 A French judge rejected a trade union challenge against car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen's restructuring plan, a lawyer for France's CGT union told journalists on Friday.

PSA last year said it planned to cut 8,000 jobs in France and close a plant in Aulnay-sous-Bois, near Paris, in 2014 to respond to the slump in its domestic and European markets.

