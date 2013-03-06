PARIS, March 6 French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroen is set to seal an industrial and commercial deal with Kazakhstan that could generate more than 300 jobs in France, the French government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project, due to be signed on Thursday in Paris, would also create 150 jobs in the central Asian country, the statement said.

"The deal involves the assembly in Kazakhstan of car kits produced in France," a PSA spokesman said.

PSA, which has announced plans to slash thousands of jobs to cope with shrinking car sales in Europe, last week said it was in talks on sharing vehicle production with Russia's ZIL .

(Reporting by Catherine Monin and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)