PARIS Feb 15 French car maker PSA Peugeot
Citroen, which has put a planned factory in India on
hold, could eventually expand into the country with a partner,
Chief Executive Philippe Varin told Le Monde newspaper in an
interview published on Wednesday.
"We are considering going there later, perhaps with a
partner," Varin was quoted as saying.
The CEO added that he was not opposed in general to a
tighter alliance with another car maker.
"To succeed, an alliance must fulfil three conditions: it
must be coherent with our strategy, there must be substantial,
attainable synergies, and lastly, the group must remain
independent," Varin said.
He said an alliance with Mitsubishi Motors, which
PSA looked at seriously in 2009, did not meet those conditions,
but added: "But if other opportunities present themselves, we
will study them."
