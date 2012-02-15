PARIS Feb 15 French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen, which has put a planned factory in India on hold, could eventually expand into the country with a partner, Chief Executive Philippe Varin told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

"We are considering going there later, perhaps with a partner," Varin was quoted as saying.

The CEO added that he was not opposed in general to a tighter alliance with another car maker.

"To succeed, an alliance must fulfil three conditions: it must be coherent with our strategy, there must be substantial, attainable synergies, and lastly, the group must remain independent," Varin said.

He said an alliance with Mitsubishi Motors, which PSA looked at seriously in 2009, did not meet those conditions, but added: "But if other opportunities present themselves, we will study them." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)