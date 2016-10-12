PARIS Oct 12 The head of the APE French state investment fund told Le Monde newspaper in an interview the state saw itself as a long-term investor in carmaker PSA Peugeot and did not want to destablise the group's current structure.

The comment came from APE chief Martin Vial, who was quoted as telling the newspaper: "We contributed to the creation of a three-way shareholder base with the Peugeot family and Chinese group Dongfeng. We do not intend to destabilise a balance that has shown its worth."

