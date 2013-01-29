PARIS Jan 29 The Paris Court of Appeal ordered a temporary suspension of PSA Peugeot Citroen's restructuring plan which includes 8,000 job cuts, the company and unions said.

In a ruling disclosed on Tuesday, the day after it was delivered, the court ordered "the suspension of the restructuring in progress" until the French carmaker completes worker consultations at two sites belonging to parts division Faurecia. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)