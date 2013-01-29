UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 29 The Paris Court of Appeal ordered a temporary suspension of PSA Peugeot Citroen's restructuring plan which includes 8,000 job cuts, the company and unions said.
In a ruling disclosed on Tuesday, the day after it was delivered, the court ordered "the suspension of the restructuring in progress" until the French carmaker completes worker consultations at two sites belonging to parts division Faurecia. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources