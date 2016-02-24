PARIS Feb 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Wednesday it reached its mid-term targets ahead of schedule, helped by cost cuts, price increases and a recovery in European demand.

The French carmaker said its automotive division hit a 5 percent operating margin target last year that it had set for the 2019-23 period. Group operational cash flow reached 3.8 billion euros ($4.18 billion), beating a 2 billion target for the 2015-17 period.

The company posted a full-year net profit of 1.202 billion euros, reversing a 555 million loss in 2014. Group recurring operating income more than tripled to 2.733 billion. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Edward Taylor)