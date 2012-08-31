UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Aug 31 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Friday it would invest more than 750 million euros ($937 million) to build its future light commercial vehicle at its Sevelnord plant in northern France.
"The group's decision will ensure the future of the facility. It represents a total investment of more than 750 million euros, of which more than 400 million is dedicated to research and development," Peugeot said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources