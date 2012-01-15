SINGAPORE Jan 15 Singapore port operator
PSA International Pte Ltd said its container cargo volume rose
5.6 percent in 2011 from 2010 but warned that the outlook for
this year was uncertain due to the expected slowdown in global
growth.
"As we enter 2012, the outlook for the year remains
uncertain as countries struggle with the projected slowdown in
growth and the potential impact on national economies," Tan
Chong Meng, Group Chief Executive Officer of PSA International,
said.
PSA said it handled 57.09 million twenty-foot equivalent
units (TEUs) of containers at its port projects around the world
while the volume handled by its terminals in Singapore rose 6.1
percent to a new record of 29.37 million TEUs, the company said
in a statement published on its website.
The company is controlled by Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd and participates in 29 port
projects in 17 countries across Asia, Europe and the Americas.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)