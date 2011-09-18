BRATISLAVA, Sept 18 French carmaker PSA Peugeot
Citroen will extend the production halt at its Slovak
assembly plant until Tuesday due to ongoing logistic problems at
of its French suppliers, the company said on Sunday.
The interruption was planned for three working days, ending
last Tuesday, but was prolonged until Friday due to supply
shortages.
PSA Peugeot Citroen Slovakia will give details about the
production outlook for coming days on Wednesday, it wrote on its
website.
Slovakia is a heavily export-reliant economy, very sensitive
to swings in the automotive industry's performance, as any
production interruption hurts its industrial output.
(Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by David Hulmes)