BRATISLAVA, Sept 18 French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen will extend the production halt at its Slovak assembly plant until Tuesday due to ongoing logistic problems at of its French suppliers, the company said on Sunday.

The interruption was planned for three working days, ending last Tuesday, but was prolonged until Friday due to supply shortages.

PSA Peugeot Citroen Slovakia will give details about the production outlook for coming days on Wednesday, it wrote on its website.

Slovakia is a heavily export-reliant economy, very sensitive to swings in the automotive industry's performance, as any production interruption hurts its industrial output. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Editing by David Hulmes)